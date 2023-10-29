Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Browns Game – Week 8
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) hit the road to match up against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Seahawks vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Seahawks favored and the difference between the two is 10.9 points.
- The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.
- The Seahawks have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has gone 2-1 (66.7%).
- This season, the Browns have won two out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +154 or more once this season and won that game.
Other Week 8 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (+3.5)
- The Seahawks have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Seattle has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Browns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- Seattle and Cleveland average 8.8 more points between them than the over/under of 37.5 for this game.
- The Seahawks and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 1.4 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this outing.
- Two of the Seahawks' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- The Browns have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|231.8
|7
|8.7
|0
Phillip Walker Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|185.0
|0
|2.0
|0
