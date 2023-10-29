The Cleveland Browns (4-2) hit the road to match up against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Seahawks vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Seahawks favored and the difference between the two is 10.9 points.

The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.

The Seahawks have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

This season, the Browns have won two out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +154 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+3.5)



Cleveland (+3.5) The Seahawks have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Seattle has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Browns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) Seattle and Cleveland average 8.8 more points between them than the over/under of 37.5 for this game.

The Seahawks and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 1.4 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this outing.

Two of the Seahawks' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The Browns have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 231.8 7 8.7 0

Phillip Walker Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 185.0 0 2.0 0

