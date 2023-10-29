The Cleveland Browns (4-2) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

Seahawks vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns have been winning two times, have trailed three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In six games this season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Browns have won the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is allowing four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Browns have won the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Seahawks vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (2-1).

The Browns have been winning after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (2-1) through six games this year.

2nd Half

The Seahawks have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.8 points on average in the second half.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Browns have won the second half in four games, with a 3-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in two games (1-1).

