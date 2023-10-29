Kenneth Walker III will lead the Seattle Seahawks into their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Before placing a player prop bet, check out player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Seahawks and the Browns.

Sign up to bet on the Seahawks-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Kareem Hunt Touchdown Odds

Hunt Odds to Score First TD: +750

Hunt Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 19.5 (-113) - D.K. Metcalf - - 49.5 (-113) Colby Parkinson - - 11.5 (-113) Geno Smith 219.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 31.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 66.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113)

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds David Njoku - - 31.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 47.5 (-114) - Phillip Walker 197.5 (-113) - - Amari Cooper - - 48.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 16.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 31.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.