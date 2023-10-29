The Cleveland Browns (4-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns

Seahawks Insights

  • This year, the Seahawks average 4.8 more points per game (24) than the Browns surrender (19.2).
  • The Seahawks collect 87.2 more yards per game (330.2) than the Browns allow per matchup (243).
  • This season, Seattle runs for 12.2 more yards per game (106) than Cleveland allows per outing (93.8).
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Browns have forced (8).

Seahawks Home Performance

  • The Seahawks' average points scored in home games (23.3) is lower than their overall average (24). But their average points allowed at home (22.3) is higher than overall (19.7).
  • The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (307.7) is lower than their overall average (330.2). But their average yards conceded at home (351) is higher than overall (322.2).
  • At home, Seattle accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game and concedes 263.3. That's less than it gains overall (224.2), and more than it allows (235).
  • The Seahawks' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and allowed (87.7) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 106 and 87.2, respectively.
  • The Seahawks convert 34.3% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 51% at home (4.9% higher than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/2/2023 at New York W 24-3 ABC/ESPN
10/15/2023 at Cincinnati L 17-13 CBS
10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX
10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX
11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS
11/12/2023 Washington - FOX
11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS

