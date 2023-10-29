The Cleveland Browns (4-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

This year, the Seahawks average 4.8 more points per game (24) than the Browns surrender (19.2).

The Seahawks collect 87.2 more yards per game (330.2) than the Browns allow per matchup (243).

This season, Seattle runs for 12.2 more yards per game (106) than Cleveland allows per outing (93.8).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Browns have forced (8).

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored in home games (23.3) is lower than their overall average (24). But their average points allowed at home (22.3) is higher than overall (19.7).

The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (307.7) is lower than their overall average (330.2). But their average yards conceded at home (351) is higher than overall (322.2).

At home, Seattle accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game and concedes 263.3. That's less than it gains overall (224.2), and more than it allows (235).

The Seahawks' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and allowed (87.7) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 106 and 87.2, respectively.

The Seahawks convert 34.3% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 51% at home (4.9% higher than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/2/2023 at New York W 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati L 17-13 CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS

