How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Seahawks Insights
- This year, the Seahawks average 4.8 more points per game (24) than the Browns surrender (19.2).
- The Seahawks collect 87.2 more yards per game (330.2) than the Browns allow per matchup (243).
- This season, Seattle runs for 12.2 more yards per game (106) than Cleveland allows per outing (93.8).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Browns have forced (8).
Seahawks Home Performance
- The Seahawks' average points scored in home games (23.3) is lower than their overall average (24). But their average points allowed at home (22.3) is higher than overall (19.7).
- The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (307.7) is lower than their overall average (330.2). But their average yards conceded at home (351) is higher than overall (322.2).
- At home, Seattle accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game and concedes 263.3. That's less than it gains overall (224.2), and more than it allows (235).
- The Seahawks' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and allowed (87.7) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 106 and 87.2, respectively.
- The Seahawks convert 34.3% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 51% at home (4.9% higher than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/2/2023
|at New York
|W 24-3
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 17-13
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
