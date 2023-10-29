Seahawks vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Cleveland Browns (4-2). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38 points.
The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Browns. The betting insights and trends for the Browns can be found below before they face the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38.5
|-196
|+164
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Seattle vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Seattle's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Two of Seattle's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Two Cleveland games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.
