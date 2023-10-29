The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Cleveland Browns (4-2). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38 points.

The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Browns. The betting insights and trends for the Browns can be found below before they face the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-3.5) 38 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-3.5) 38.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Seattle vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights

Seattle's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.

Two of Seattle's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-3-0 this year.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Cleveland games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.

