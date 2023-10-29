Trail Blazers vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 29
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|76ers (-9.5)
|218.5
|-500
|+375
Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers had a +354 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They put up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and allowed 110.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers' -329 scoring differential last season (outscored by four points per game) was a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 117.4 per contest (23rd in the league).
- These teams averaged a combined 228.6 points per game last season, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrendered a combined 228.3 points per game last year, 9.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Philadelphia compiled a 48-34-0 ATS record last year.
- Portland covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
Trail Blazers and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|76ers
|+2500
|+900
|-
