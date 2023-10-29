The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -9.5 218.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland played 60 games last season that ended with more than 218.5 points.

The average total points scored in Trail Blazers games last year (218.5) is 12.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Last season, Portland was the underdog 49 times and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Trail Blazers were 2-8 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers were better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0) last season.

In terms of the over/under, Portland's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).

The Trail Blazers averaged just 2.5 more points per game last year (113.4) than the 76ers conceded (110.9).

When scoring more than 110.9 points, Portland went 29-16 versus the spread and 25-20 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers 76ers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 29-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-7 25-20 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-2 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 23-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-13 23-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-11

