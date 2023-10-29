How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Trail Blazers.
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|76ers vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Trail Blazers Prediction
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers shot 47.4% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents shot last season.
- Portland compiled a 25-14 straight up record in games it shot above 47.3% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 27th.
- The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allowed.
- When it scored more than 110.9 points last season, Portland went 25-20.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers averaged 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 on the road.
- The Trail Blazers allowed 119.3 points per game at home last season, and 115.5 away.
- At home, the Trail Blazers sunk 13.6 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Calf
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
