The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers shot 47.4% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents shot last season.

Portland compiled a 25-14 straight up record in games it shot above 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 27th.

The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allowed.

When it scored more than 110.9 points last season, Portland went 25-20.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers averaged 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 on the road.

The Trail Blazers allowed 119.3 points per game at home last season, and 115.5 away.

At home, the Trail Blazers sunk 13.6 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).

