Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Tyler Lockett's stats can be found below.
Rep Tyler Lockett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lockett's season stats include 289 yards on 27 receptions (10.7 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times.
Keep an eye on Lockett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Roschon Johnson
- Click Here for Tylan Wallace
- Click Here for Noah Fant
- Click Here for Curtis Samuel
- Click Here for Jimmy Garoppolo
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|40
|27
|289
|62
|2
|10.7
Lockett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|38
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.