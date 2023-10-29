Will Tyler Lockett cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lockett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has 289 yards receiving on 27 receptions (40 targets), with two TDs, averaging 48.2 yards per game.

Lockett has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of six). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0

Rep Tyler Lockett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.