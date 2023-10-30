Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Wennberg in the Kraken-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Wennberg has yet to score a goal this season through nine games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Wennberg has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Wennberg has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Wennberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.