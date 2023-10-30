Deandre Ayton's Portland Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-98 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Ayton produced seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Below we will look at Ayton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ayton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the league last season, allowing 42.3 per game.

Conceding an average of 26.2 assists last season, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Raptors were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deandre Ayton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 31 22 13 2 0 0 0 12/30/2022 31 4 7 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.