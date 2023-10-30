Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:16 per game on the ice, is -2.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

Despite recording points in three of nine games this season, Tolvanen has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Tolvanen has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 4 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

