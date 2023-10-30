Jared McCann will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, McCann has averaged 17:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

McCann has a goal in four of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McCann has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In one of nine games this season, McCann has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of McCann having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 5 Points 1 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

