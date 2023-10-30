Here's a peek at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Kraken ready for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Seattle has allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.

Their -10 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Their goal differential (+5) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-165) Kraken (+135) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.