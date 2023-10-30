How to Watch the Kraken vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Kraken off a loss.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Lightning-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Kraken Prediction
|Lightning vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Kraken Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 30 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.
- With 20 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|9
|1
|6
|7
|5
|5
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|9
|2
|5
|7
|2
|4
|0%
|Jaden Schwartz
|9
|4
|2
|6
|2
|4
|70%
|Jared McCann
|9
|4
|1
|5
|2
|0
|60%
|Will Borgen
|9
|0
|4
|4
|2
|1
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|8
|6
|5
|11
|9
|4
|0%
|Brayden Point
|8
|2
|8
|10
|2
|2
|46.6%
|Victor Hedman
|8
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|6
|3
|5
|8
|2
|1
|42.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|8
|5
|3
|8
|1
|2
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.