The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning knocked off the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their most recent outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Monday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (2-5-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the three games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 1-2-1 (three points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents four times, and earned just a single point in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 8th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.22 28th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 23rd 24th 28.6 Shots 30.7 18th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 32.1 23rd 4th 32.14% Power Play % 20% 14th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

