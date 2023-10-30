The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW

TSN and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Trail Blazers 97

Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 7.5)

Raptors (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-18.5)

Raptors (-18.5) Pick OU: Under (217.5)



Under (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 212.7

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in league) last year. They allowed 117.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (23rd-ranked).

Portland averaged only 40.5 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and allowed 43.2 boards per contest (14th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 assists per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.

Portland was 19th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12.9 threes per game, the Trail Blazers ranked eighth in the NBA. They owned a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 13th in the league.

