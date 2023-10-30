At Scotiabank Arena on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Toronto Raptors (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on TSN and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW

TSN and ROOT Sports NW Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Raptors (-7.5) 217.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and gave up 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).

The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while giving up 117.4 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They had a -329 scoring differential overall and were outscored by four points per game.

The teams combined to score 226.3 points per game last season, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 228.8 points per contest last year, 11.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Toronto put together a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.

Portland covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Trail Blazers and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 - Raptors +12500 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.