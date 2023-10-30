The Toronto Raptors (1-0) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton put up 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons posted 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (third in NBA), with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam recorded 24.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists last season. He also sank 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Per game, Scottie Barnes posted 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He made 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Gary Trent Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Raptors Trail Blazers 112.9 Points Avg. 113.4 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 45.9% Field Goal % 47.4% 33.5% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.