Trail Blazers vs. Raptors October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (1-0) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, ROOT Sports NW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton put up 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Anfernee Simons posted 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (third in NBA), with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam recorded 24.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists last season. He also sank 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Per game, Scottie Barnes posted 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He made 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- Gary Trent Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.
- Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Raptors
|Trail Blazers
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
