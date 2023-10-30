The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -7.5 217.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland played 60 games last season that ended with more than 217.5 points.

Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 13.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Trail Blazers compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last season.

Portland was underdogs 49 times last season and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Trail Blazers entered 16 games last season as an underdog by +240 or more and were 3-13 in those contests.

Portland has a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers performed better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0) last season.

Looking at the over/under, Portland's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 away (41.5%).

The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game were only two more points than the 111.4 the Raptors gave up.

Portland went 28-15 versus the spread and 25-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers Raptors 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 28-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-5 25-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-5 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 19-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-14 19-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-14

