Trail Blazers vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-7.5
|217.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland played 60 games last season that ended with more than 217.5 points.
- Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 13.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Trail Blazers compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last season.
- Portland was underdogs 49 times last season and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.
- The Trail Blazers entered 16 games last season as an underdog by +240 or more and were 3-13 in those contests.
- Portland has a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- The Trail Blazers performed better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0) last season.
- Looking at the over/under, Portland's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 away (41.5%).
- The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game were only two more points than the 111.4 the Raptors gave up.
- Portland went 28-15 versus the spread and 25-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Trail Blazers
|Raptors
|113.4
|112.9
|19
|24
|28-15
|20-5
|25-18
|20-5
|117.4
|111.4
|23
|4
|19-8
|36-14
|19-8
|36-14
