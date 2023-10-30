The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors (1-2) currently features two players on it. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from Scotiabank Arena.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: OG Anunoby: Questionable (Leg), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Groin), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -7.5 217.5

