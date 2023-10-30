The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Raptors gave up to their opponents (49.1%).

Portland went 19-9 when it shot better than 49.1% from the field.

The Trail Blazers were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Raptors finished second.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game last year, only two more points than the 111.4 the Raptors gave up to opponents.

Portland put together a 25-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers conceded 3.8 more points per game at home (119.3) than on the road (115.5).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers knocked down fewer triples away (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Trail Blazers Injuries