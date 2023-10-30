Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Dunn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 23:48 on the ice per game.

Dunn has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of nine games this season, Dunn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of nine games this year, Dunn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Dunn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

