Where to Get Bobby Wagner Seahawks Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Do you live and breathe all things Seattle Seahawks? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks. For additional details, including updated stats for Wagner, continue reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Bobby Wagner and Seahawks jerseys and other gear!
Bobby Wagner 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|95
|4.0
|2.5
|0
|3
Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Wagner Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Rams
|0.0
|1.0
|18
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2.0
|2.0
|17
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|0.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|0.5
|0.0
|10
|0
|2
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bobby Wagner's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Rams -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.