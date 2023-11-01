Deandre Ayton's Portland Trail Blazers hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ayton, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Raptors), put up 10 points, 23 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Ayton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-125)

Over 11.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.8 per game.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 31 31 16 2 0 1 0 11/25/2022 30 28 12 1 0 2 0

