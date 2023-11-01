Are you a die-hard fan of Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks? Prove it. Show your support for your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Geno Smith 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 196 300 65.3% 2,171 11 7 7.2 23 66 0

Smith Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0 Week 9 @Ravens 13 28 157 0 1 2 4 0 Week 10 Commanders 31 47 369 2 0 1 13 0

Geno Smith's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS

Rams -1

Rams -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

