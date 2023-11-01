Where to Get Kenneth Walker III Seahawks Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kenneth Walker III 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|145
|595
|6
|4.1
|22
|16
|175
|1
Walker Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
Kenneth Walker III's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Rams -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
