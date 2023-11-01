Malcolm Brogdon's Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brogdon, in his most recent game (October 30 win against the Raptors), posted 21 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Brogdon, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-120)

Over 16.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league last season, conceding 118.5 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Pistons gave up 25.8 assists per contest last season (18th in the league).

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 25 3 6 5 0 0 2/6/2023 26 16 1 4 4 2 0 11/9/2022 14 9 2 1 1 1 0

