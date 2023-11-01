Oregon's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Ducks are currently 5-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the UTEP Miners.

If you're looking to see the Oregon Ducks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Oregon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UTEP H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Cal Baptist H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Syracuse N 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Kent State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 USC H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UCLA H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Washington A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Cal H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Colorado A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Utah A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Arizona State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Arizona H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 USC A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Washington H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Washington State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Oregon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UTEP Miners
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Oregon's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Oregon players

Shop for Oregon gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jermaine Couisnard 7 12.6 4.1 3.1 1.6 0.1 43.1% (28-65) 36.4% (8-22)
Keeshawn Barthelemy 7 10.1 2.7 2.6 1.1 0.1 46.7% (28-60) 33.3% (7-21)
Brennan Rigsby 7 10.0 3.3 1.4 0.7 0.0 54.0% (27-50) 52.2% (12-23)
Kario Oquendo 7 9.9 2.9 1.6 0.3 0.9 58.1% (25-43) 57.1% (4-7)
Jadrian Tracey 7 7.9 4.4 0.9 1.1 0.0 43.5% (20-46) 47.1% (8-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.