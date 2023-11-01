Buy Tickets for Oregon Ducks Basketball Games
Oregon's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Ducks are currently 5-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the UTEP Miners.
Upcoming Oregon games
Oregon's next matchup information
- Opponent: UTEP Miners
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Matthew Knight Arena
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Oregon players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jermaine Couisnard
|7
|12.6
|4.1
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|43.1% (28-65)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Keeshawn Barthelemy
|7
|10.1
|2.7
|2.6
|1.1
|0.1
|46.7% (28-60)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Brennan Rigsby
|7
|10.0
|3.3
|1.4
|0.7
|0.0
|54.0% (27-50)
|52.2% (12-23)
|Kario Oquendo
|7
|9.9
|2.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.9
|58.1% (25-43)
|57.1% (4-7)
|Jadrian Tracey
|7
|7.9
|4.4
|0.9
|1.1
|0.0
|43.5% (20-46)
|47.1% (8-17)
