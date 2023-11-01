Exclusive Offers on Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Oregon team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Grace Vanslooten
|5
|16.6
|9.4
|2.8
|1.0
|0.4
|Chance Gray
|5
|13.6
|4.0
|5.0
|1.4
|0.2
|Phillipina Kyei
|5
|11.4
|10.6
|2.0
|0.6
|0.8
|Sofia Bell
|5
|10.4
|2.0
|2.2
|1.8
|0.2
|Sarah Rambus
|5
|7.6
|3.4
|0.2
|0.8
|0.8
|Kennedy Basham
|4
|5.0
|4.3
|0.3
|0.0
|1.3
|Kennedi Williams
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|2.4
|1.2
|0.0
|Sammie Wagner
|4
|2.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Bella Hamel
|4
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Ula Chamberlin
|5
|1.2
|1.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
Oregon season stats
- Oregon is 4-1 on the season so far.
- The Ducks are 2-1 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.
- There are 25 games remaining on Oregon's schedule in 2023-24, and 11 are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming Oregon games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Nov 30
|Portland
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 3
|Baylor
|A
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|Idaho
|H
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Southern
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|UTSA
|H
|2:00 PM
