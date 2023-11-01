Oregon (4-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the Idaho Vandals.

If you're looking to catch the Oregon Ducks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Oregon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Idaho H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 9 Portland State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Southern H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 UTSA H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Utah Tech A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Oklahoma State N 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Oregon State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 UCLA A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 USC A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Arizona State H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Arizona H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Stanford A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Cal A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Utah H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Colorado H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Oregon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Idaho Vandals
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Matthew Knight Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Oregon's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Oregon players

Shop for Oregon gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Grace Vanslooten 7 16.0 9.4 2.4 1.3 0.4 43.7% (45-103) 11.1% (1-9)
Chance Gray 7 12.6 4.0 4.0 1.1 0.1 34.1% (31-91) 27.9% (12-43)
Phillipina Kyei 7 11.3 10.0 2.1 0.6 0.9 50.0% (30-60) -
Sofia Bell 7 10.1 2.4 1.9 1.7 0.1 35.5% (22-62) 34.9% (15-43)
Sarah Rambus 7 6.3 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 45.0% (18-40) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.