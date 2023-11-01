Buy Tickets for Oregon State Beavers Basketball Games
Currently 5-3, the Oregon State Beavers' next game is at home versus the Utah Valley Wolverines, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Oregon State games
Oregon State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Utah Valley Wolverines
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Oregon State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jordan Pope
|8
|16.4
|3.1
|2.9
|0.5
|0.1
|42.0% (47-112)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Tyler Bilodeau
|8
|11.9
|6.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|50.0% (33-66)
|11.8% (2-17)
|Dexter Akanno
|7
|12.3
|3.3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|30.4% (21-69)
|21.2% (7-33)
|KC Ibekwe
|8
|6.5
|5.5
|0.1
|0.4
|1.1
|52.6% (20-38)
|-
|Christian Wright
|8
|5.6
|1.8
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|39.5% (15-38)
|22.2% (4-18)
