Currently 5-3, the Oregon State Beavers' next game is at home versus the Utah Valley Wolverines, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Oregon State Beavers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Oregon State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Valley Wolverines Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Oregon State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Oregon State players

Shop for Oregon State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan Pope 8 16.4 3.1 2.9 0.5 0.1 42.0% (47-112) 34.0% (16-47) Tyler Bilodeau 8 11.9 6.1 1.5 0.8 0.5 50.0% (33-66) 11.8% (2-17) Dexter Akanno 7 12.3 3.3 1.7 1.1 0.1 30.4% (21-69) 21.2% (7-33) KC Ibekwe 8 6.5 5.5 0.1 0.4 1.1 52.6% (20-38) - Christian Wright 8 5.6 1.8 2.0 1.4 0.1 39.5% (15-38) 22.2% (4-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.