Currently 5-3, the Oregon State Beavers' next game is at home versus the Utah Valley Wolverines, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Oregon State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Utah Valley H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 UTSA H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Idaho State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 UCLA H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 USC H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Washington State A 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Washington A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Stanford H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Utah A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Colorado A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Arizona H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Arizona State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UCLA A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 USC A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Washington State H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Oregon State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Valley Wolverines
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gill Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Oregon State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Pope 8 16.4 3.1 2.9 0.5 0.1 42.0% (47-112) 34.0% (16-47)
Tyler Bilodeau 8 11.9 6.1 1.5 0.8 0.5 50.0% (33-66) 11.8% (2-17)
Dexter Akanno 7 12.3 3.3 1.7 1.1 0.1 30.4% (21-69) 21.2% (7-33)
KC Ibekwe 8 6.5 5.5 0.1 0.4 1.1 52.6% (20-38) -
Christian Wright 8 5.6 1.8 2.0 1.4 0.1 39.5% (15-38) 22.2% (4-18)

