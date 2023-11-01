Exclusive Offers on Oregon State Beavers Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Oregon State team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Raegan Beers
|5
|21.2
|13.4
|2.0
|1.4
|1.4
|Timea Gardiner
|5
|9.6
|7.4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.4
|Kelsey Rees
|5
|9.4
|4.2
|1.0
|0.4
|1.4
|Talia van Oelhoffen
|5
|7.8
|4.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.8
|Donovyn Hunter
|5
|7.4
|2.6
|4.0
|0.6
|0.0
|AJ Marotte
|5
|5.0
|3.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|Lily Hansford
|5
|4.8
|2.0
|1.2
|0.2
|0.6
|Kennedie Shuler
|5
|4.4
|1.4
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|Dominika Paurova
|5
|4.0
|1.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|Adlee Blacklock
|5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
Oregon State season stats
- Oregon State is unbeaten so far this season (5-0).
- Oregon State has 10 games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Upcoming Oregon State games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Western Kentucky
|H
|5:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Jackson State
|H
|9:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Santa Clara
|H
|9:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|SE Louisiana
|N
|12:30 AM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Texas Tech
|N
|12:30 AM
