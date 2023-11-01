Buy Tickets for Oregon State Beavers Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Jackson State Tigers is coming up for the Oregon State Beavers women (6-0), on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Oregon State games
Oregon State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Jackson State Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum
Top Oregon State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Raegan Beers
|6
|21.0
|13.3
|2.2
|1.7
|1.3
|70.8% (51-72)
|-
|Kelsey Rees
|6
|9.8
|5.0
|1.0
|0.5
|1.5
|55.3% (21-38)
|50.0% (7-14)
|Timea Gardiner
|6
|8.3
|7.2
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|45.2% (19-42)
|42.9% (9-21)
|AJ Marotte
|6
|8.0
|3.2
|2.2
|0.3
|0.3
|38.6% (17-44)
|45.5% (10-22)
|Donovyn Hunter
|6
|7.2
|2.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.0
|42.9% (18-42)
|33.3% (4-12)
