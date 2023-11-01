A matchup at home versus the Jackson State Tigers is coming up for the Oregon State Beavers women (6-0), on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Oregon State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Jackson State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Santa Clara H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 SE Louisiana N 12:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Texas Tech N 12:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Morgan State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Oregon H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 USC A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 UCLA A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Arizona H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Arizona State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Cal A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Stanford A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Colorado H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Utah H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Oregon A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Oregon State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jackson State Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gill Coliseum

Top Oregon State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Raegan Beers 6 21.0 13.3 2.2 1.7 1.3 70.8% (51-72) -
Kelsey Rees 6 9.8 5.0 1.0 0.5 1.5 55.3% (21-38) 50.0% (7-14)
Timea Gardiner 6 8.3 7.2 1.8 0.0 0.3 45.2% (19-42) 42.9% (9-21)
AJ Marotte 6 8.0 3.2 2.2 0.3 0.3 38.6% (17-44) 45.5% (10-22)
Donovyn Hunter 6 7.2 2.8 3.8 0.5 0.0 42.9% (18-42) 33.3% (4-12)

