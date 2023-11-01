The Detroit Pistons (2-2) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

BSDET and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 109 - Trail Blazers 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-3.3)

Pistons (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.8

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers scored 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last season, while ceding 117.4 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

While Portland was in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.5 (third-worst), it ranked 14th in the league with 43.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.

Portland averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in league). It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers drained 12.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They had a 36.5% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.