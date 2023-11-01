It's not enough to simply be a fan of Portland. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Pilots by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Portland team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyler Robertson 7 18.1 3.9 5.3 0.7 0.0 Tyler Harris 7 15.4 8.9 1.0 0.9 1.4 Vukasin Masic 7 12.0 4.0 2.3 0.7 0.1 Alimamy Koroma 7 10.6 4.1 0.9 0.4 0.6 Chris Austin 7 6.6 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.1 Vasilije Vucinic 7 6.3 4.9 1.0 0.1 0.7 Juan Sebastian Gorosito 7 5.1 1.4 3.0 1.3 0.0 Noah Jordan 7 4.0 4.1 1.1 0.6 0.9 Thomas Oosterbroek 4 2.8 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 Bol Dengdit 6 1.3 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.0

Portland season stats

This season, Portland has won four games so far (4-3).

The Pilots are 4-1 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

As far as its best win this season, Portland defeated the Long Beach State Beach at home on November 6. The final score was 78-73.

The Pilots have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Portland has two games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Portland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Wyoming H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Air Force H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 North Dakota A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Grand Canyon N 9:30 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.