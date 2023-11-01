Buy Tickets for Portland Pilots Basketball Games
Currently 5-4, the Portland Pilots' next game is at the North Dakota State Bison, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Portland games
Portland's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Dakota State Bison
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Scheels Center
- Broadcast: Summit League Network
- Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5
- Total: 148.5 points
Top Portland players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyler Robertson
|9
|17.0
|3.7
|5.2
|0.9
|0.0
|49.5% (55-111)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Tyler Harris
|9
|14.2
|9.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.6
|56.8% (42-74)
|53.8% (14-26)
|Vukasin Masic
|9
|11.0
|3.7
|2.0
|0.8
|0.1
|50.7% (35-69)
|42.9% (15-35)
|Alimamy Koroma
|9
|10.1
|3.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|58.7% (37-63)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Chris Austin
|9
|8.7
|2.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|50.0% (31-62)
|27.3% (6-22)
