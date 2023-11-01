Currently 5-4, the Portland Pilots' next game is at the North Dakota State Bison, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Portland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 North Dakota A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Grand Canyon N 9:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Hawaii A 11:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Pacific H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Saint Mary's (CA) A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 San Diego H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Santa Clara A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 San Francisco H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Pacific A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Pepperdine H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Gonzaga A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Saint Mary's (CA) H 8:30 PM

Portland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Dakota State Bison
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Scheels Center
  • Broadcast: Summit League Network
  • Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5
  • Total: 148.5 points

Top Portland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyler Robertson 9 17.0 3.7 5.2 0.9 0.0 49.5% (55-111) 36.2% (17-47)
Tyler Harris 9 14.2 9.0 1.0 1.0 1.6 56.8% (42-74) 53.8% (14-26)
Vukasin Masic 9 11.0 3.7 2.0 0.8 0.1 50.7% (35-69) 42.9% (15-35)
Alimamy Koroma 9 10.1 3.7 0.8 0.3 0.8 58.7% (37-63) 33.3% (3-9)
Chris Austin 9 8.7 2.1 1.4 0.9 0.1 50.0% (31-62) 27.3% (6-22)

