Currently 5-4, the Portland Pilots' next game is at the North Dakota State Bison, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Portland games

Portland's next matchup information

Opponent: North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center

Scheels Center Broadcast: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5

North Dakota State -2.5 Total: 148.5 points

Top Portland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyler Robertson 9 17.0 3.7 5.2 0.9 0.0 49.5% (55-111) 36.2% (17-47) Tyler Harris 9 14.2 9.0 1.0 1.0 1.6 56.8% (42-74) 53.8% (14-26) Vukasin Masic 9 11.0 3.7 2.0 0.8 0.1 50.7% (35-69) 42.9% (15-35) Alimamy Koroma 9 10.1 3.7 0.8 0.3 0.8 58.7% (37-63) 33.3% (3-9) Chris Austin 9 8.7 2.1 1.4 0.9 0.1 50.0% (31-62) 27.3% (6-22)

