Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Portland game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Pilots with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Portland Pilots jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Portland team leaders

Want to buy Lucy Cochrane's jersey? Or another Portland player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emme Shearer 7 11.0 3.4 2.1 2.4 0.4 Maisie Burnham 7 11.0 3.6 2.1 1.7 0.0 Lucy Cochrane 7 10.7 7.1 1.4 0.9 4.0 Dyani Ananiev 7 9.0 2.3 0.9 1.0 0.9 Kennedy Dickie 7 6.6 5.7 1.4 1.3 0.3 McKelle Meek 7 5.4 1.3 3.7 0.3 0.0 Florence Dallow 4 7.5 0.5 0.5 0.8 0.0 Kianna Hamilton-Fisher 6 3.8 1.2 2.3 1.7 0.2 Natalie Fraley 6 2.7 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 Rhyan Mogel 7 2.0 2.1 2.1 1.9 0.4

Portland season stats

Portland is 3-4 on the season so far.

This year, the Pilots have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Portland defeated the No. 262-ranked (according to the RPI) San Diego State Aztecs, 72-58, on November 6, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

This season, the Pilots have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on Portland's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Pilots? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Portland games

Check out the Pilots in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Oregon H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Montana State H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 SFA A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 UTEP A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Stanford A 10:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Portland this season.

Check out the Pilots this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.