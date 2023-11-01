A matchup at the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is next on the schedule for the Portland Pilots women (5-4), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Portland's next matchup information

Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Top Portland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emme Shearer 9 11.6 3.3 1.8 2.6 0.3 51.9% (41-79) 26.1% (6-23) Maisie Burnham 9 11.6 3.3 2.0 1.8 0.1 37.8% (34-90) 38.1% (16-42) Dyani Ananiev 9 10.7 2.2 1.0 1.3 1.1 54.4% (37-68) 50.0% (19-38) Lucy Cochrane 9 10.0 7.6 2.1 0.8 4.3 36.8% (35-95) 11.1% (1-9) Kennedy Dickie 9 7.1 6.1 1.1 1.0 0.2 38.9% (21-54) 22.2% (4-18)

