A matchup at the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is next on the schedule for the Portland Pilots women (5-4), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Portland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 SFA A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 9 UTEP A 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Stanford A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Willamette H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Portland State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Gonzaga H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 San Francisco A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 San Diego H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Santa Clara H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Saint Mary's (CA) H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Pepperdine A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 San Diego A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Pacific H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Mary's (CA) A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Loyola Marymount H 9:00 PM

Portland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Top Portland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emme Shearer 9 11.6 3.3 1.8 2.6 0.3 51.9% (41-79) 26.1% (6-23)
Maisie Burnham 9 11.6 3.3 2.0 1.8 0.1 37.8% (34-90) 38.1% (16-42)
Dyani Ananiev 9 10.7 2.2 1.0 1.3 1.1 54.4% (37-68) 50.0% (19-38)
Lucy Cochrane 9 10.0 7.6 2.1 0.8 4.3 36.8% (35-95) 11.1% (1-9)
Kennedy Dickie 9 7.1 6.1 1.1 1.0 0.2 38.9% (21-54) 22.2% (4-18)

