With a record of 7-2, the Portland State Vikings' next matchup is at home versus the George Fox Bruins, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Portland State Vikings in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Portland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 George Fox H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 San Diego A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Fresno State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Eastern Washington A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Idaho A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UMKC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Idaho State H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Weber State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Northern Arizona A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Montana H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Montana State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Sacramento State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Eastern Washington H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Weber State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Portland State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Fox Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Viking Pavillion
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Portland State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Portland State players

Shop for Portland State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaelen Allen 9 10.9 6.3 1.1 1.2 0.2 41.1% (30-73) 35.3% (6-17)
Isaiah Johnson 9 10.7 5.3 1.3 0.8 0.4 58.5% (38-65) 33.3% (1-3)
Ismail Habib 9 10.0 2.3 2.1 0.9 0.1 42.6% (29-68) 39.1% (18-46)
Bobby Harvey 9 8.8 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 34.5% (19-55)
Jorell Saterfield 9 8.8 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.4 34.1% (28-82) 31.4% (16-51)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.