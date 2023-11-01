With a record of 7-2, the Portland State Vikings' next matchup is at home versus the George Fox Bruins, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Portland State games

Portland State's next matchup information

Opponent: George Fox Bruins

George Fox Bruins Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Viking Pavillion

Viking Pavillion Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Portland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaelen Allen 9 10.9 6.3 1.1 1.2 0.2 41.1% (30-73) 35.3% (6-17) Isaiah Johnson 9 10.7 5.3 1.3 0.8 0.4 58.5% (38-65) 33.3% (1-3) Ismail Habib 9 10.0 2.3 2.1 0.9 0.1 42.6% (29-68) 39.1% (18-46) Bobby Harvey 9 8.8 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 34.5% (19-55) Jorell Saterfield 9 8.8 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.4 34.1% (28-82) 31.4% (16-51)

