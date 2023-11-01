Do you live and breathe all things Portland State? Then show your pride in the Vikings women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including updated stats, keep scrolling.

Portland State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Esmeralda Morales 6 21.3 2.0 2.8 2.0 0.0 Rhema Ogele 4 14.0 6.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 Mia 'Uhila 6 8.7 5.5 3.2 1.8 0.2 Alaya Fitzgerald 3 10.0 2.0 2.0 2.7 0.7 Century McCartney 6 3.8 5.0 1.3 0.8 0.0 Laynee Torres-Kahapea 6 3.7 1.2 1.5 0.3 0.0 Lana Wenger 6 3.2 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.7 Joy Haltom 5 3.4 3.6 1.0 2.8 0.2 Paige Winter-Blanchard 5 2.4 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 Sofia Llanos 5 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.4 0.0

Portland State season stats

Portland State has won four games so far this season (4-2).

At home this year, the Vikings are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road.

When Portland State beat the Fresno State Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 263 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 72-61, it was its signature victory of the season so far.

This season, the Vikings haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Portland State has 24 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Portland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 7 SFA A 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Northwest Christian H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 San Francisco H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Portland H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM

