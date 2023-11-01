A matchup at the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is next on the schedule for the Portland State Vikings women (4-2), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Portland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 SFA A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Oregon A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Northwest Christian H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 San Francisco H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Portland H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Idaho H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 St. Thomas H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Idaho State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Weber State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Northern Arizona H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Colorado H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Montana A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Montana State A 4:00 PM

Portland State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Top Portland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Esmeralda Morales 6 21.3 2.0 2.8 2.0 0.0 45.2% (38-84) 38.2% (21-55)
Rhema Ogele 4 14.0 6.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 64.1% (25-39) -
Mia 'Uhila 6 8.7 5.5 3.2 1.8 0.2 35.0% (14-40) 35.3% (6-17)
Alaya Fitzgerald 3 10.0 2.0 2.0 2.7 0.7 34.5% (10-29) 36.8% (7-19)
Century McCartney 6 3.8 5.0 1.3 0.8 0.0 34.6% (9-26) 25.0% (2-8)

