A matchup at the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is next on the schedule for the Portland State Vikings women (4-2), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Portland State's next matchup information

Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Top Portland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Esmeralda Morales 6 21.3 2.0 2.8 2.0 0.0 45.2% (38-84) 38.2% (21-55) Rhema Ogele 4 14.0 6.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 64.1% (25-39) - Mia 'Uhila 6 8.7 5.5 3.2 1.8 0.2 35.0% (14-40) 35.3% (6-17) Alaya Fitzgerald 3 10.0 2.0 2.0 2.7 0.7 34.5% (10-29) 36.8% (7-19) Century McCartney 6 3.8 5.0 1.3 0.8 0.0 34.6% (9-26) 25.0% (2-8)

