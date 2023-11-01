The Seattle Kraken -- 8-13-6 so far in 2023-24, aided by Jared McCann's 12 goals -- are next in action on Saturday, December 9 (with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET) at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Upcoming Seattle games

Seattle's next matchup information

Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Broadcast: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Top Seattle players

Vince Dunn: four goals and 17 assists

Oliver Bjorkstrand: seven goals and 13 assists

McCann: 12 goals and five assists

Joey Daccord : 3-4-5 record, .898 save percentage, 37 goals given up

