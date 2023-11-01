The Seattle Kraken -- 8-13-6 so far in 2023-24, aided by Jared McCann's 12 goals -- are next in action on Saturday, December 9 (with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET) at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Upcoming Seattle games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Lightning H 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Wild H 9:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Panthers H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Blackhawks H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kings H 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Stars A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Kings A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Ducks A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Flames A 9:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Flyers H 10:00 PM

Seattle's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Broadcast: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Top Seattle players

  • Vince Dunn: four goals and 17 assists
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand: seven goals and 13 assists
  • McCann: 12 goals and five assists
  • Joey Daccord : 3-4-5 record, .898 save percentage, 37 goals given up

