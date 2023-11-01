Shaedon Sharpe will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

Sharpe, in his most recent game, had 14 points and two blocks in a 99-91 win over the Raptors.

Now let's break down Sharpe's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league defensively last year, conceding 118.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.8 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the league last year, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 21 6 3 0 0 0 0 1/2/2023 20 10 3 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.