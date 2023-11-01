Trail Blazers vs. Pistons November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games
- October 27 at home vs the Magic
- November 3 at home vs the Grizzlies
- November 8 at the Kings
- October 29 at the 76ers
- November 5 at home vs the Grizzlies
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jerami Grant's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.
- Anfernee Simons recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Malcolm Brogdon posted 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists.
- Shaedon Sharpe averaged 9.9 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Players to Watch
- Per game, Jaden Ivey provided points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Last season, Killian Hayes recorded an average of 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Duren's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Stewart's numbers last season were 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.
- Alec Burks' numbers last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Trail Blazers
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.