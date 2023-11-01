The Detroit Pistons (0-1) go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Information

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Anfernee Simons recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon posted 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averaged 9.9 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Pistons Players to Watch

Per game, Jaden Ivey provided points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Last season, Killian Hayes recorded an average of 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Jalen Duren's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers last season were 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Alec Burks' numbers last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Trail Blazers 110.3 Points Avg. 113.4 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 45.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.1% Three Point % 36.5%

