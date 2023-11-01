The Portland Trail Blazers' (1-3) injury report has three players listed heading into a Wednesday, November 1 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-2) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Robert Williams III C Out Rest 7.3 5.7 1.3 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

