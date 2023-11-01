Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - November 1
The Portland Trail Blazers' (1-3) injury report has three players listed heading into a Wednesday, November 1 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-2) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|18
|2
|4
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out
|Rest
|7.3
|5.7
|1.3
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Calf
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
