Will Devin Shore Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 2?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Shore stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Shore has zero points on the power play.
- Shore averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
