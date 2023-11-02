The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Eeli Tolvanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Tolvanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

