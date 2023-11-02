Should you wager on Jaden Schwartz to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Schwartz's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages three shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

