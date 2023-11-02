Should you wager on Jaden Schwartz to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • Schwartz's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages three shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

